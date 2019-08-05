‫عاجل | القيادة العامة للقوات المسلحة تعلن تدمير طائرة شحن من طراز ” إل يوشن 7

عاجل | أعلنت القيادة العامة للقوات المسلحة عن تدمير طائرة شحن من طراز ” إل يوشن 76 “ فور هبوطها في قاعدة مصراتة الجوية قادمة من أنقرة، مؤكدة أن على متنها شحنة أسلحة وصواريخ موجهة يستخدمها سلاح الجو التركي المسير إنطلاقاً من القاعدة.
Urgent | the general command of the armed forces announces the destruction of a “Al-Lucian 76” cargo aircraft as soon as it landed at the #misurata base from #Ankara with a shipment of weapons and guided missiles used by the Turkish air force moving from Rule.
