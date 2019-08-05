اخبار ليبيا الان عاجل

‫عاجل | القيادة العامة للقوات المسلحة تعلن تدمير طائرة شحن من طراز ” إل يوشن 7

تم النشر منذُ 24 دقيقة
‫عاجل | أعلنت القيادة العامة للقوات المسلحة عن تدمير طائرة شحن من طراز ” إل يوشن 76 “ فور هبوطها في قاعدة ⁧‫مصراتة الجوية قادمة من ⁧‫أنقرة، مؤكدة أن‬⁩ على متنها شحنة أسلحة وصواريخ موجهة يستخدمها سلاح الجو التركي المسير إنطلاقاً من القاعدة.

Urgent | the general command of the armed forces announces the destruction of a “Al-Lucian 76” cargo aircraft as soon as it landed at the #misurata base from #Ankara with a shipment of weapons and guided missiles used by the Turkish air force moving from Rule.

  • بصاروخ واحد من عندنا والباقى من الطائرة يكمل الانفجارات .نسور الجو الجدد للجيش الوطنى اصبحوا يتدربوا على قصف الكلية الجوية بمصراطة هدف اصبح سهلا بالنسبة لهم بعد تدمير انظمة الدفاع الجوى والان الدور على مهازن الزخيرة والصواريخ لم تعد فى امان هى والاخوان فى خبر كان وبدل ما كان المصاريت ينقلوا قتلاهم من طرابلس سهل الجيش الوطنى عليهم المهمة وقتلهم فى مصراطة نفسها لان اكرام الميت دفنه فهم فى طرابلس كانوا يتركوا قتلاهم ويهربوا ليدفنوا فى مقابر جماعية اما مع توصيل الضربات للمصاريت فى عقر دارهم سنختصر اجراءات الدفن وبالتالى وصول كلاب النار لجهنم بسرعة لينضموا الى سيد قطب وحسن البنا وشارون ومحمد مرسى وموشى ديان واخوانهم من بنى صهيون فى سقر وما ادراك ما سقر لواحة للبشر عليها تسعة عشر

    رد