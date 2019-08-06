فيديو | حريق ضخم وإنفجارات متتالية من الموقع المستهدف في الكلية الجوية مصراتة هذه الليلة والذي أعلنت القيادة العامة قبل قليل بأنه كان عبارة عن طائرة شحن من طراز ” إل يوشن 76 “ إستهدفتها فور هبوطها بالقاعدة قادمة من تركيا وعلى متنها أسلحة وذخائر وصواريخ موجهة يستخدمها سلاح الجو التركي المسير في ليبيا.

Video | huge fire and consecutive explosions from the target site at the air college #misrata this night which the general command just announced that it was a “the 76” cargo aircraft that targeted it as soon as it landed in the base coming From #Turkey with weapons, ammunition and guided missiles used by the Turkish air force moving in #Libya. #Observatory