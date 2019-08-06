اللواء المبروك الغزوي آمر مجموعة عمليات المنطقة الغربية بالقيادة العامة لـ #المر

اللواء المبروك الغزوي آمر مجموعة عمليات المنطقة الغربية بالقيادة العامة لـ #المرصد : إستهداف طائرة الشحن القادمة من #تركيا محملة بالذخائر والصواريخ الموجهة التي يستخدمها سلاح جو العدوان التركي تأتي ثأراً للطفل مهاب أبوفرنة الذي قتل الأتراك والده أمامه بعد قصفهم شاحنته المدنية بصاروخ من طائرتهم المسيرة جنوب #سرت و نجا هو بأعجوبة أما نحن فلن نتوقف عن إستهداف العدو التركي حتى يخرج من أرضنا وبلادنا مهما كلف الثمن. #ليبيا
General Al-Almabrok ordered the western region operations group to command the general command of the #observatory: targeting a cargo plane coming from #turkey loaded with ammunition and guided missiles used by the Turkish enemy air weapon comes in retaliation for the child mohab gruber who killed the turks his father In front of him after bombing his civilian truck with a missile from their marching plane south of #sirte and he miraculously survived. We will not stop targeting the Turkish enemy until it comes out of our land and our country at all costs. #Libya
