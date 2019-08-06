عاجل

لواء الصمود عن قصف وتدمير إليوشن القادمة من #تركيا إلى #مصراتة : الرد سيكون قا

تم النشر منذُ ساعتين
لواء الصمود عن قصف وتدمير إليوشن القادمة من #تركيا إلى #مصراتة : الرد سيكون قاسياً. #ليبيا #المرصد

Al Outlast Brigade about bombing and destroying the ilyushin coming from #turkey to #misurata: the response will be harsh. #Libya #Observatory

  • هذه هى البداية والقادم سيكون اشد على مصراطة عندما تقصف سفن تحمل الاسلحة فى ميناء مصراطة فسمائها اصبحت مكشوفة ونساوينها مكسوفة من جعجعة صلاح بادى بعد ما شاب وشنبه يقف عليه الذباب واصبح من الكلاب التى تنبح على الفاضى دوة فارغة

