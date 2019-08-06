عاجل

جماعات محلية مسلحة تزعم تبعيتها لحكومة الوفاق يقودها المهرب ” حسن موسى سوقي ا

تم النشر منذُ 4 ساعات
جماعات محلية مسلحة تزعم تبعيتها لحكومة الوفاق يقودها المهرب ” حسن موسى سوقي التباوي ” تقدم قبل قليل على حرق منازل ” الأهالي ” بمدينة #مرزق في أعمال إنتقامية مستعينة ببعض مسلحي أبناء العمومة القادمين من خارج الحدود . #ليبيا #المرصد

Armed local groups claiming to be affiliated with the government of reconciliation led by the getaway Hassan Musa Market Al -., have just been burning the homes of the “people” in the city of #murzuq in retaliation, using some of the armed sons from outside the border. #Libya #Observatory

Translated from Arabic

