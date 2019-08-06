هل من الممكن أن تكون الأم سبب انكسار أطفالها؟ هل من الممكن أن تسرق الأم فرحة ابنها؟ “تاج الدين” يخبرنا أسرار عن حياته وعن علاقته بأمه تحديداً استمعوا وشاركونا آراءكم #همّ_وراح#بودكاست#راديو_الآن http://bit.ly/2OFslhy
Is it possible that a mother is the cause of her children broken? Is it possible for a mother to steal the joy of her son? Taj Al-din tells us secrets about his life and his relationship with his mother. Listen and share your views #همّ_وراح#بودكاست#راديو_الآن http://bit.ly/2OFslhy
