#هل_فيه_بنت_تعرف_تطبخ : هل مازال دور الطبخ يقتصر على النساء؟ وأنتم، هل يجب أن تج…

تم النشر منذُ 5 ساعات
#هل_فيه_بنت_تعرف_تطبخ : هل مازال دور الطبخ يقتصر على النساء؟ وأنتم، هل يجب أن تجيد شريكة الحياة الطبخ برأيكم؟ أم أن ذلك ليس شرطاً أساسياَ ؟ ولماذا يا ترى أهم طباخي العالم وأشهرهم أغلبهم من الرجال والشباب؟؟
#is _ there _ a _ girl _ knows _ cooking: is the cooking role still limited to women? And you, do you think a life partner should be good at cooking? Or is that not a prerequisite? And why do you see the most important cook in the world and the most famous are men and young people??
