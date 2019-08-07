هل_فيه_بنت_تعرف_تطبخ : هل مازال دور الطبخ يقتصر على النساء؟ وأنتم، هل يجب أن تج…

#هل_فيه_بنت_تعرف
اتصلوا: 0097144277816
يلا #ساعة_عالهوا بـ #شي_سوشال مع ميراشا
#راديو_الآن
#عيش_الآن
Mirasha Wehbe
#is _ there _ a _ girl _ knows _ cooking: is the cooking role still limited to women? And you, do you think a life partner should be good at cooking? Or is that not a prerequisite? And why do you see the most important cook in the world and the most famous are men and young people??
Call: 0097144277816
Come on #watch _ air with #something _ soo with mi butterflies
#راديو_الآن
#عيش_الآن
Mirasha Wehbe
أضف تعليقـك