ليبيا_الآن| يونيسف تدق ناقوس الخطر بشأن أطفال ليبيا . . . طالبت منظمة الأمم…

#Libya _ now | Yun is ringing the alarm about the children of Libya

The United Nations children's fund (UNICEF) has called on the parties to the fighting in Libya to prevent children from harm sites and to stop attacks against civilian sites, as provided for in international law.

The United Nations organization noted that victims, including children and women, were victims of a recent attack in the city of murzuq and, in this context, warned that the killing or mutilation of children was one of the grave internationally criminal violations.

In a related context, the united nations mission of support in Libya (Libya) expressed concern about the persistence of violence between communities in murzuq and noted that random attacks constitute a flagrant violation of international humanitarian and human rights law and may amount to crimes War.