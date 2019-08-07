#ليبيا_الآن| يونيسف تدق ناقوس الخطر بشأن أطفال ليبيا
طالبت منظمة الأمم المتحدة للطفولة يونيسف أطراف القتال الدائر في ليبيا بتجنيب الأطفال مواقع الأذى، ووقف الهجمات التي تستهدف مواقع يوجد داخلها مدنيون، وفقاً لما ينص عليه القانون الدولي.
وأشارت المنظمة الأممية إلى سقوط ضحايا بينهم أطفال ونساء جراء إحدى الهجمات التي تعرضت لها مدينة مرزق مُؤخراً، وحذرت في هذا السياق من أن قتل الأطفال أو تشويههم يعد أحد الانتهاكات الجسيمة المُجرّمة دولياً.
وفي سياق مُتصل، أعربت بعثة الأمم المتحدة للدعم في ليبيا عن قلقها إزاء استمرار أعمال العنف بين المجتمعات المحلية في مرزق، كما نوّهت أن الهجمات العشوائية تشكل انتهاكا صارخا للقانون الدولي الإنساني والقانون الدولي لحقوق الإنسان، وقد ترقى إلى جرائم حرب.
#Libya _ now | Yun is ringing the alarm about the children of Libya
The United Nations children's fund (UNICEF) has called on the parties to the fighting in Libya to prevent children from harm sites and to stop attacks against civilian sites, as provided for in international law.
The United Nations organization noted that victims, including children and women, were victims of a recent attack in the city of murzuq and, in this context, warned that the killing or mutilation of children was one of the grave internationally criminal violations.
In a related context, the united nations mission of support in Libya (Libya) expressed concern about the persistence of violence between communities in murzuq and noted that random attacks constitute a flagrant violation of international humanitarian and human rights law and may amount to crimes War.
