عاجل

شنيب: على الحكومة المؤقتة تحسين الوضع المزري للسجل المدني بمدينة #درنة. #ليبيا

تم النشر منذُ 7 دقائق
تعليق
مصدر الخبر / ليبيا مباشر
ليبيا مباشر
مصدر الخبر / ليبيا مباشر

شنيب: على الحكومة المؤقتة تحسين الوضع المزري للسجل المدني بمدينة #درنة. #ليبيا #المرصد

Schneeberger: the interim government should improve the dire status of the civil register in the city of #derna. #Libya #Observatory

Translated from Arabic

عن مصدر الخبر

ليبيا مباشر

ليبيا مباشر

شاهد جميع الاخبار المنشورة من هذا المصدر

قد يعجبــــك أيضـــاً

أضف تعليقـك

تعليق

  • The civil register in Derna city will soon be improved, please be patient, the situation is now for the government to get rid of all the criminals in Tripoli and any other city of Libya

    رد