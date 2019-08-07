ليبيا_الآن| عقيلة يُجدد مطالبته برفح حظر التسليح عن الجيش . . . قال رئيس ال…

#ليبيا_الآن| عقيلة يُجدد مطالبته برفح حظر التسليح عن الجيش
قال رئيس البرلمان المستشار عقيلة صالح خلال كلمته أمام رؤساء البرلمانات الإفريقية إنه يجب على الاتحاد الأفريقي والبرلمانات الإفريقية دعم إرادة الليبيين، مؤكدا أن مجلس النواب الليبي هو الممثل الشرعي الوحيد المنتخب من الشعب الليبي وأن أي حكومة يجب أن تستمد شرعيتها من إرادة الشعب من خلال مجلس النواب.
وطالب عقيلة في الوقت ذاته بدعم تشكيل حكومة وحدة وطنية تنال الثقة من مجلس النواب باختصاصات محددة ولفترة محدودة للوصول إلى مرحلة إجراء انتخابات رئاسية وبرلمانية، مؤكدا عدم شرعية حكومة الوفاق.
وفي معرض حديثه، أكد رئيس البرلمان شرعية عمليات الجيش الوطني ضد الإرهاب والتطرف والخارجين عن القانون، مطالبا برفع حظر التسليح عن الجيش وإيقاف التدخلات الخارجية في شؤون ليبيا.
كما تطرق صالح خلال حديثه إلى أزمة الهجرة غير القانونية وأثرها على ليبيا في محاولة لوضع النقاط على الحروف لإنهاء هذه الظاهرة، مؤكدا حرص ليبيا ومجلس النواب على الجانب الإنساني لها، كما أكد احترام ليبيا لكل المعاهدات الدولية ذات العلاقة بظاهرة الهجرة غير القانونية ودعمها لأي جهد دولي يقضي بإنهائها.
#Libya _ now | Spouse renews his demand to fight the arms ban from the army
The Speaker of Parliament Chancellor spouse saleh said during his speech before the presidents of African parliaments that the African Union and African parliaments must support the will of libyans, stressing that the Libyan house of representatives is the only legitimate representative elected from the Libyan people and that any government should derive its legitimacy from The will of the people through the house of representatives.
At the same time, he called for support for the formation of a government of national unity that would gain confidence from the house of representatives with specific terms of reference and for a limited period of time to reach the stage of presidential and parliamentary elections, stressing the legitimacy of the government of
Speaking, the president of Parliament confirmed the legitimacy of the National Army's operations against terrorism, extremism and outlaws, calling for the lifting of the arms embargo and the cessation of external interventions in Libya's affairs.
Saleh also addressed the crisis of illegal immigration and its impact on Libya in an attempt to put points on the letters to end this phenomenon, stressing Libya and the house of representatives on its humanitarian side, and Libya's respect for all relevant international treaties The phenomenon of illegal migration and its support for any international effort to end it.
