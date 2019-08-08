عاجل

معيتيق لـ ويليامز: قواتنا تدافع عن العاصمة ومدنية الدولة. #ليبيا #المرصد Mʿ

مصدر الخبر / ليبيا مباشر
Mʿytyq For Williams: our troops defend the capital and state civilian. #Libya #Observatory

Translated from Arabic

عن مصدر الخبر

  • اذا كنت انت معتوه يامعتيق ومثل اى اخوانى تيس وغبى فهل تتصور ان احد يصدق اسطوانة مشروخة سخر منها العالم ووردت فى تقرير الخارجية الامريكية ولهذا نرى دعم دولى للجيش الوطنى لتحرير العاصمة من الارهاب واقامة دولة مدنية حقيقية اما الاخوان المفلسين وفروعهم لا يؤمنون اصلا باى دولة فهم فرع من تنظيم دولى تابع للدولة الخرفانية ومقرها اسطنبول ولندن

  • Amatig is not qualified for his position, we need help from the
    Security
    Office that the recognition of the current government in Tripoli must
    be withdrawn
    Amatig please
    Look how the army people protect
    and provides
    security to the civilians in Tripoli , if it were you, you would kill all the civilians

