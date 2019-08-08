معيتيق لـ ويليامز: قواتنا تدافع عن العاصمة ومدنية الدولة. #ليبيا #المرصد Mʿ

Mʿytyq For Williams: our troops defend the capital and state civilian. #Libya #Observatory
Translated from Arabic
اذا كنت انت معتوه يامعتيق ومثل اى اخوانى تيس وغبى فهل تتصور ان احد يصدق اسطوانة مشروخة سخر منها العالم ووردت فى تقرير الخارجية الامريكية ولهذا نرى دعم دولى للجيش الوطنى لتحرير العاصمة من الارهاب واقامة دولة مدنية حقيقية اما الاخوان المفلسين وفروعهم لا يؤمنون اصلا باى دولة فهم فرع من تنظيم دولى تابع للدولة الخرفانية ومقرها اسطنبول ولندن
Amatig is not qualified for his position, we need help from the
Security
Office that the recognition of the current government in Tripoli must
be withdrawn
Amatig please
Look how the army people protect
and provides
security to the civilians in Tripoli , if it were you, you would kill all the civilians
