#العالم_في_دقيقة: الإمارات تدعو إلى ضبط النفس بشأن نزاع #كشمير، وصول 31 امرأةً أيزيدية من ضحايا تنظيم #داعش مع أطفالهن إلى فرنسا، حزب الأمة السوداني يرحب بتوقيع الإعلان الدستوري. وغيرها من الأخبار على #راديو_الآن http://bit.ly/2OMXeB0
#World _ in _ a _ MINUTE: UAE calls for restraint on the #kashmir dispute, the arrival of 31 women who are victims of #ISIS organization with their children to France, the sudanese nation party welcomes the signing of the constitutional declaration. And other news on #radio _ now http://bit.ly/2OMXeB0
أضف تعليقـك