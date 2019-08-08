عاجل

#العالم_في_دقيقة: الإمارات تدعو إلى ضبط النفس بشأن نزاع #كشمير، وصول 31 امرأةً أيزيدية من ضحايا تنظيم #داعش مع أطفالهن إلى فرنسا، حزب الأمة السوداني يرحب بتوقيع الإعلان الدستوري.
وغيرها من الأخبار على #راديو_الآن
http://bit.ly/2OMXeB0

#World _ in _ a _ MINUTE: UAE calls for restraint on the #kashmir dispute, the arrival of 31 women who are victims of #ISIS organization with their children to France, the sudanese nation party welcomes the signing of the constitutional declaration.
And other news on #radio _ now
http://bit.ly/2OMXeB0

Translated from Arabic

