عاجل

المبعوث الأممي غسان سلامة يجدد الدعوة إلى هدنة في #طرابلس تبدأ مع صباح أول يوم

تم النشر منذُ ساعة واحدة
اضف تعليقاً
مصدر الخبر / ليبيا مباشر
ليبيا مباشر
مصدر الخبر / ليبيا مباشر

المبعوث الأممي غسان سلامة يجدد الدعوة إلى هدنة في #طرابلس تبدأ مع صباح أول يوم عيد الأضحى المبارك على أن ترسل له القيادة العامة للقوات المسلحة و ” المجلس الرئاسي ” موافقتهما المكتوبة عليها بحلول منتصف ليل غداً الجمعة . #ليبيا #المرصد

The United Nations Envoy Ghassan Salama renews the call for a truce in #Tripoli beginning with the morning of the first day of Eid Al-adha with the general command of the armed forces and the “Presidential Council” to send him their written consent by midnight tomorrow Friday. #Libya #Observatory

Translated from Arabic

عن مصدر الخبر

ليبيا مباشر

ليبيا مباشر

شاهد جميع الاخبار المنشورة من هذا المصدر

قد يعجبــــك أيضـــاً

أضف تعليقـك