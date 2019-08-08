المبعوث الأممي غسان سلامة يجدد الدعوة إلى هدنة في #طرابلس تبدأ مع صباح أول يوم عيد الأضحى المبارك على أن ترسل له القيادة العامة للقوات المسلحة و ” المجلس الرئاسي ” موافقتهما المكتوبة عليها بحلول منتصف ليل غداً الجمعة . #ليبيا#المرصد
The United Nations Envoy Ghassan Salama renews the call for a truce in #Tripoli beginning with the morning of the first day of Eid Al-adha with the general command of the armed forces and the “Presidential Council” to send him their written consent by midnight tomorrow Friday. #Libya#Observatory
