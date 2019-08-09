عاجل

بعد بيان قبوله الهدنة .. بيان آخر من الرئاسي : نعتز بالمدافعين في الجبهات عن ا

بعد بيان قبوله الهدنة .. بيان آخر من الرئاسي : نعتز بالمدافعين في الجبهات عن العاصمة ومدنية الدولة. #ليبيا #المرصد

After a statement of acceptance of the truce.. another presidential statement: we cherish the defenders on the fronts of the capital and the civilian of the state. #Libya #Observatory

  • لا اتمنى ان يقبل الجيش الوطنى الهدنة وعليه ان يضع شروط صعبة التنفيذ حتى يتخلص من الضغوط الدولية بطلب اخراج اى مليشيات جهوية من طرابلس لتعود لمدنها وكذلك اخراج اى مرتزقة اجانب من خارج طرابلس او مجرمين مطلوبين للعدالة الدولية ومهربى البشر وان الهدنة برية فقط وستستمر الطلعات الجوية لضرب اى طائرات او سفن تحمل اسلحة من خارج ليبيا

