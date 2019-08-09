اخبار ليبيا الان عاجل

خاص | فيديو | إحراق عشرات المنازل اليوم الجمعة في مرزق

تم النشر منذُ 28 دقيقة
تعليق
خاص | فيديو | إحراق عشرات المنازل اليوم الجمعة بعد أن فر منها السكان المنحدرين من قبائل الأهالي في أحياء ( الديسة – الحرية – القروض ) بمدينة #مرزق على يد عشرات المسلحين الذين يؤكد السكان بأنهم ليبيون وتشاديون يقودهم ( حسن موسى سوقي التباوي ) تحت مسمى ” قوة حماية الجنوب ” التي أعلنت تبعيتها للمنطقة العسكرية الجنوبية التابعة للمجلس الرئاسي بامرة الفريق علي كنّه . #ليبيا #المرصد

Special | Video | burning dozens of houses today Friday after the people of the tribes of the people in the neighborhoods of (the – freedom – loans) in the city of #murzuq were fled by dozens of gunmen who confirm that they are libyans and chadian They are led by Hassan Musa Al-the, under the name ” South Protection Force which has announced its dependence on the southern military area of the presidential council under the command of team ali he. #Libya #Observatory

  • توجد بعض المصادر الإعلامية – توكد ان بعض الجماعات في السودان ومصر تحرضان على التخريب والتهريب وخاصة في المدن الليبية ومؤسسات الدولة وهم ينتمون لاحزاب وجماعات متطرفة مدعومة من بعض دول الخليج . والاخوان وليست لهم اي عهد او اخوة ، انما اتخاذ الدين غطاء لاعمال ليست من الاسلام في شيء .

