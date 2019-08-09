خاص | فيديو | إحراق عشرات المنازل اليوم الجمعة في مرزق

Special | Video | burning dozens of houses today Friday after the people of the tribes of the people in the neighborhoods of (the – freedom – loans) in the city of #murzuq were fled by dozens of gunmen who confirm that they are libyans and chadian They are led by Hassan Musa Al-the, under the name ” South Protection Force which has announced its dependence on the southern military area of the presidential council under the command of team ali he. #Libya #Observatory