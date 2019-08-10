ليبيا_الآن| البعثة الأممية: أكثر من 2000 نازح من مرزق . . . أعلنت بعثة الأم…

#Libya _ now | United Nations Mission: more than 2000 displaced from murzuq

The United Nations mission in Libya (Libya) announced that it provided health care, food and shelter to 2150 displaced persons from the city of murzuq.

The mission indicated that it had also assisted in the medical evacuation of the wounded who had fallen as a result of the armed attacks on the city some week ago.

The United Nations Mission expressed its deep concern at the persistence of violence in murzuq and its impact on the lives and safety of citizens within them, as called for in a statement by the mission to adopt the principles of tolerance.