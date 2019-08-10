صور | إستعدادات مكتب المتحدث باسم القيادة العامة للمؤتمر الصحفي المُعلن عنه من

عاجل

صور | إستعدادات مكتب المتحدث باسم القيادة العامة للمؤتمر الصحفي المُعلن عنه منذ الليلة الماضية والذي سيعقده اللواء أحمد المسماري لإعلان الموقف من مقترح هدنة العيد الذي تقدم به المبعوث غسان سلامة . #ليبيا #المرصد

Photos | preparations for the office of the spokesman for the public command of the press conference announced since last night which will be held by general Ahmed Al-cuneiform to announce the position of the eid truce proposal presented by envoy ghassan salama. #Libya #Observatory

Translated from Arabic



