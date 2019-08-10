عاجل

القيادة العامة تعلن قبول ” هدنة العيد ” في #طرابلس تبدأ منذ اللحظة وتنتهي يوم

القيادة العامة تعلن قبول ” هدنة العيد ” في #طرابلس تبدأ منذ اللحظة وتنتهي يوم الإثنين القادم الموافق 12 أغسطس الجاري ويُبطلها أي تحرك أو عمليات تقوم بها الجماعات المسلحة خلال هذه الأيام ألا وهي ( يوم وقفة عرفة – أول وثاني أيام العيد ) . #ليبيا #المرصد

The General Command announces the acceptance of the “Eid truce” in #Tripoli starting from the moment and ends next Monday, August 12th, and is undo by any movement or operations of armed groups during these days: the day of the pause of arafa – the first and the second Eid days). #Libya #Observatory

