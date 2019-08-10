مصدر طبي مسؤول لـ #المرصد : جريح من ضمن فريق بعثة الأمم المتحدة المستهدف بالت

مصدر طبي مسؤول لـ #المرصد : جريح من ضمن فريق بعثة الأمم المتحدة المستهدف بالتفجير الإرهابي في #بنغازي يدعى ” كليف باك – من جامايكا ” فارق الحياة قبل قليل متأثراً بحروق من الدرجة الثالثة أصابته خلال التفجير ليرتفع بذلك عدد قتلى البعثة في الهجوم إلى ثلاثة . #ليبيا
Responsible Medical Source For #Observatory: wounded among the team of the United Nations Mission Targeted by the terrorist bombing in #Benghazi called “Cliff Pak-from Jamaica” died a little while ago from third-degree burns sustained during the bombing to increase the death of the mission In the attack to three. #Libya
