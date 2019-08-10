ليبيا_الآن البعثة الأممية تعرب عن حزنها بعد وفاة موظف آخر متأثرا بجروحه نتيجة ا…

#Libya _ now the united nations mission expresses its sadness after the death of another employee from his wounds as a result of the terrorist attack

.

.

.

The United Nations mission in Libya (Libya) expressed its deep sadness after the death of another staff member, after having been exposed to a car bomb explosion yesterday in Benghazi.

The Mission Extended condolences to the families of the victims and the urgent wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured.

Yesterday afternoon, the al-Antenna area in Benghazi saw a second car bomb bombing in this area, in a short period of time, but this time it is reported that vehicles were targeted at the united nations mission in the city.