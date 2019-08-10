ليبيا_الآن البعثة الأممية تعرب عن حزنها بعد وفاة موظف آخر متأثرا بجروحه نتيجة ا…

#ليبيا_الآن البعثة الأممية تعرب عن حزنها بعد وفاة موظف آخر متأثرا بجروحه نتيجة الهجوم الإرهابي
أعربت بعثة الأمم المتحدة في ليبيا، عن حزنها العميق بعد وفاة موظف آخر من موظفيها، بعد تعرضهم لانفجار سيارة مفخخة يوم أمس في بنغازي.
وقدّمت البعثة التعازي لأسر الضحايا، والتمنيات العاجلة بالشفاء العاجل للمصابين.
وشهدت منطقة الهواري في بنغازي، ظهر يوم أمس، تفجيراً لسيارة مُفخخة هو الثاني في هذه المنطقة، خلال فترة زمنية وجيزة، لكن هذه المرة تشير الأنباء إلى استهداف سيارات للبعثة الأممية في المدينة.
The United Nations mission in Libya (Libya) expressed its deep sadness after the death of another staff member, after having been exposed to a car bomb explosion yesterday in Benghazi.
The Mission Extended condolences to the families of the victims and the urgent wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured.
Yesterday afternoon, the al-Antenna area in Benghazi saw a second car bomb bombing in this area, in a short period of time, but this time it is reported that vehicles were targeted at the united nations mission in the city.
