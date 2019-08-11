عاجل

اللواء المبروك الغزوي آمر مجموعة عمليات المنطقة الغربية بالقيادة العامة : مليش

تم النشر منذُ دقيقة واحدة
اضف تعليقاً
مصدر الخبر / ليبيا مباشر
ليبيا مباشر
مصدر الخبر / ليبيا مباشر

اللواء المبروك الغزوي آمر مجموعة عمليات المنطقة الغربية بالقيادة العامة : مليشيا المعاقب دولياً صلاح بادي التابعة لحكومة السراج بادرت قبل قليل بخرق الهدنة وأطلقت قذائف هاون ومدفعية من عيارات مختلفة في محورين إثنين بجنوب شرق وجنوب غرب #طرابلس . #ليبيا #المرصد

General Almabrok Al-Zoe ordered the western region operations group to command the general command: the internationally punisher militia salah buddy of the government of aos had just taken off the truce and fired mortar shells and artillery from different shots in two axes south-East and South-West of #Tripoli . #Libya #Observatory

Translated from Arabic

عن مصدر الخبر

ليبيا مباشر

ليبيا مباشر

شاهد جميع الاخبار المنشورة من هذا المصدر

قد يعجبــــك أيضـــاً

أضف تعليقـك