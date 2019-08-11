اللواء المبروك الغزوي آمر مجموعة عمليات المنطقة الغربية بالقيادة العامة : مليش

اللواء المبروك الغزوي آمر مجموعة عمليات المنطقة الغربية بالقيادة العامة : مليشيا المعاقب دولياً صلاح بادي التابعة لحكومة السراج بادرت قبل قليل بخرق الهدنة وأطلقت قذائف هاون ومدفعية من عيارات مختلفة في محورين إثنين بجنوب شرق وجنوب غرب #طرابلس . #ليبيا#المرصد
General Almabrok Al-Zoe ordered the western region operations group to command the general command: the internationally punisher militia salah buddy of the government of aos had just taken off the truce and fired mortar shells and artillery from different shots in two axes south-East and South-West of #Tripoli . #Libya#Observatory
أضف تعليقـك