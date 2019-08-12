#ليبيا_الآن| "جلود الأضاحي” تُفاقم أزمة القمامة وتنذر بكارثة بيئية
“أزمات مكدسة”.. هي أقرب وصف يمكن أن تشخص به حال البلاد المنهكة منذ سنوات، حيث تُعاني غالبية الشوارع في مُختلف المناطق في ليبيا من تفشي ظاهرة غير صحية ولا أخلاقية ولا حضارية ألا وهي أزمة تكسد القمامة التي أثرت سلبا على المظهر العام للمدن.
كثير من المتابعين يرجعون سبب انتشار المخلفات اليومية إلى غياب الخدمات المختصة التي بدورها بررت عدم تقديم خدماتها إلى غياب الدعم عنها وعدم صرف رواتب العاملين إضافة إلى الحروب التي حالت دون توصيلها إلى الأماكن المخصصة لها والمقصود هنا مدينة طرابلس.
قدوم عيد الأضحى على المناطق التي تعيش هذه الظاهرة كان له الأثر السلبي عليهم خاصة مع قيام بعض المواطنين برمي جلود الأضاحي وهو ماقد يزيد من تردي الوضع في حالة عدم إيجاد حل لنقلها.
أمر من شأنه أن يسبب في كارثة بيئية تنعكس على صحة المواطنين ما لم تتخذ الإجراءات المناسبة لتنظيف الشوارع وهذا يتطلب جهدا من قبل الجهات المختصة وتعاونا من قبل المواطنين حتى تكون البيئة خالية من الأمراض الناتجة عن المخلفات ويبقى الوضع في انتظار مبادرة جديدة من الجميع.
#Libya _ now | "skins sacrificial" Exacerbate the garbage crisis and threatens an environmental disaster
"stacked crises".. is the closest description of the country's exhausted situation in years, where the majority of the streets in various regions of Libya suffer from an unhealthy, moral and urban phenomenon – a crisis of garbage tksd that has adversely affected public appearance For the cities.
Many followers return the cause of the spread of daily waste to the absence of the competent services, which in turn justified the lack of support, the non-payment of salaries of workers and the wars that prevented them from being delivered to their designated places intended here in Tripoli.
The arrival of Eid Al-adha on the areas that live this phenomenon has had a negative impact on them, especially with some citizens throwing away sacrificial skins, which will further worsen the situation if there is no solution to transport it.
Something that can cause an environmental disaster that is reflected on the health of the citizens unless appropriate action is taken to clean the streets and this requires an effort by the competent authorities and the cooperation of citizens so that the environment is free of diseases caused by waste and the situation remains pending an initiative New from everyone.
