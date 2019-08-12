ليبيا_الآن| "جلود الأضاحي” تُفاقم أزمة القمامة وتنذر بكارثة بيئية . . ….

#Libya _ now | "skins sacrificial" Exacerbate the garbage crisis and threatens an environmental disaster

"stacked crises".. is the closest description of the country's exhausted situation in years, where the majority of the streets in various regions of Libya suffer from an unhealthy, moral and urban phenomenon – a crisis of garbage tksd that has adversely affected public appearance For the cities.

Many followers return the cause of the spread of daily waste to the absence of the competent services, which in turn justified the lack of support, the non-payment of salaries of workers and the wars that prevented them from being delivered to their designated places intended here in Tripoli.

The arrival of Eid Al-adha on the areas that live this phenomenon has had a negative impact on them, especially with some citizens throwing away sacrificial skins, which will further worsen the situation if there is no solution to transport it.

Something that can cause an environmental disaster that is reflected on the health of the citizens unless appropriate action is taken to clean the streets and this requires an effort by the competent authorities and the cooperation of citizens so that the environment is free of diseases caused by waste and the situation remains pending an initiative New from everyone.