ما هي العادات التي تميز بلدكم في #عيد_الأضحى ؟ إنضموا الى ميراشا في برنامج #جو…

ما هي العادات التي تميز بلدكم في #عيد_الأضحى ؟

إنضموا الى ميراشا في برنامج #جواز_سفر لنعيش أجواء العيد في يومه الثالث في أكثر من بلد.

اتصلوا: 0097144277816

#عيد_الأضحى #أضحى_مبارك #راديو_الآن

Mirasha Wehbe

#EidMoubarak #AdhaMoubarak

What are the customs of your country this #eid _ adha?

Join mi in the #passport program to live the atmosphere of eid on its third day in more than one country.

Call: 0097144277816

#عيد_الأضحى #أضحى_مبارك #راديو_الآن

Mirasha Wehbe

#EidMoubarak #AdhaMoubarak