ما هي العادات التي تميز بلدكم في #عيد_الأضحى ؟ إنضموا الى ميراشا في برنامج #جو…

ما هي العادات التي تميز بلدكم في #عيد_الأضحى ؟
إنضموا الى ميراشا في برنامج #جواز_سفر لنعيش أجواء العيد في يومه الثالث في أكثر من بلد.
اتصلوا: 0097144277816
#عيد_الأضحى #أضحى_مبارك #راديو_الآن
Mirasha Wehbe
#EidMoubarak #AdhaMoubarak
What are the customs of your country this #eid _ adha?
Join mi in the #passport program to live the atmosphere of eid on its third day in more than one country.
Call: 0097144277816
#عيد_الأضحى #أضحى_مبارك #راديو_الآن
Mirasha Wehbe
#EidMoubarak #AdhaMoubarak
