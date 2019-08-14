ليبيا_الآن مصادر عسكرية تكشف آخر التطورات الميدانية في طرابلس . . . أعلنت ش…

#Libya _ now military sources reveal the latest developments in the field in Tripoli

.

.

.

The War Information Division of the general commander of the national army announced that, after the significant losses suffered by the Libyan air force, the groups of the government of reconciliation fled one of the areas of al-Aziziya.

On its official Facebook page, the division indicated that the air force had targeted several other sites in the region, where a group of "Mercenaries" of foreign nationalities, after monitoring by National Army units, had been monitored by the air force.

The Ajdabiya operations force reported that the national army carried out military operations in the axis of ain zaara and destroyed a number of armed mechanisms

Earlier yesterday, press sources revealed that marshal khalifa haftar refused to extend the truce announced by the united nations mission on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha, after attempts to extend it. The General command of the national army had held a meeting with the leaders of the hubs in Tripoli to review what the army had accomplished on the ground south of Tripoli and to discuss preparations for the army forces to enter the heart of the capital.