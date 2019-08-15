ليبيا_الآن إجلاء 9 جرحى من اشتباكات مرزق إلى بنغازي . . . قال مسؤول المكتب …

#Libya _ NOW EVACUATED 9 wounded from murzuq clashes to Benghazi

In a special statement to 218, the media office officer Mohamed Al-adopted said in a special statement to 218 that during the days of Eid Al-Adha, the centre received 13 wounded, ranging from medium to light as a result of armed clashes in the city of

Adopted added that 4 of the injured received first aid and 9 cases were evacuated through tmn airport for treatment in Benghazi city.

Adopted demanded that health clinics and health complexes be activated in the neighbourhood to provide services to citizens and to relieve the burden of its medical centre as a medical center that provides services to all citizens and those who are reluctant to it from different regions of the south, according to Say it.

Some 3 days ago, the army announced the re-establishment of security and law enforcement in the city of murzuq, after the arrest of 27 Chadian gang elements, our commitment to air force air strikes on chadian opposition positions in the city.# Libya _ Now