#ليبيا_الآن إجلاء 9 جرحى من اشتباكات مرزق إلى بنغازي
قال مسؤول المكتب الإعلامي بمركز سبها الطبي محمد اقرين في تصريح خاص لـ218 إن المركز استقبل خلال أيام عيد الأضحى 13 جريحا تتراوح إصاباتهم ما بين المتوسطة والخفيفة جراء الاشتباكات المسلحة في مدينة مرزق.
وأضاف اقرين أن 4 من المصابين تلقوا الإسعافات الأولية فيما تم إجلاء 9 حالات عبر مطار تمنهنت لتلقي العلاج في مدينة بنغازي.
وطالب اقرين بصرورة تفعيل المستوصفات والمجمعات الصحية في الاحياء وذلك لتقديم خدماتها للمواطنين وتخفيف العبء عن مركز سبها الطبي باعتباره مركز إيوائي يقدم خدماته لكافة المواطنين والمترددين عليه من مختلف مناطق الجنوب، بحسب قوله.
وأعلن الجيش قبل نحو 3 أيام إعادة بسط الأمن وفرض القانون في مدينة مرزق، بعد إلقاء القبض على 27 عنصرا من العصابات التشادية، تزامُنا معَ ضربات جوية نفّذها سلاح الجو على مواقع المعارضة التشادية بالمدينة.#ليبيا_الآن
#Libya _ NOW EVACUATED 9 wounded from murzuq clashes to Benghazi
In a special statement to 218, the media office officer Mohamed Al-adopted said in a special statement to 218 that during the days of Eid Al-Adha, the centre received 13 wounded, ranging from medium to light as a result of armed clashes in the city of
Adopted added that 4 of the injured received first aid and 9 cases were evacuated through tmn airport for treatment in Benghazi city.
Adopted demanded that health clinics and health complexes be activated in the neighbourhood to provide services to citizens and to relieve the burden of its medical centre as a medical center that provides services to all citizens and those who are reluctant to it from different regions of the south, according to Say it.
Some 3 days ago, the army announced the re-establishment of security and law enforcement in the city of murzuq, after the arrest of 27 Chadian gang elements, our commitment to air force air strikes on chadian opposition positions in the city.# Libya _ Now
