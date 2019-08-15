الدرسي: العالم يؤكد أن البرلمان هو الجسم الوحيد المنتخب والشرعي في #ليبيا. #ال

My lesson: the world confirms that parliament is the only elected and legitimate body in #Libya. #Observatory
Translated from Arabic
My lesson: the world confirms that parliament is the only elected and legitimate body in #Libya. #Observatory
Translated from Arabic
الدريسي بالنسبة أن يعترف بيه الانقلابي المجرم السيسي أحقر رئيس حكم مصر في تاريخها يعتبره هو العالم من هو السسيسي ما قيمته في هذا العالم اصلا مجرد الرئيس الشحات الأموال يبيع أرضه مؤخرته أيضا صعاليك الخليج على رأسهم كلب أبوظبي إبليس الخليج
أضف تعليقـك