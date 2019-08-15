عاجل

الدرسي: العالم يؤكد أن البرلمان هو الجسم الوحيد المنتخب والشرعي في #ليبيا. #ال

تم النشر منذُ 3 دقائق
تعليق
مصدر الخبر / ليبيا مباشر
ليبيا مباشر
مصدر الخبر / ليبيا مباشر

الدرسي: العالم يؤكد أن البرلمان هو الجسم الوحيد المنتخب والشرعي في #ليبيا. #المرصد

My lesson: the world confirms that parliament is the only elected and legitimate body in #Libya. #Observatory

Translated from Arabic

عن مصدر الخبر

ليبيا مباشر

ليبيا مباشر

شاهد جميع الاخبار المنشورة من هذا المصدر

قد يعجبــــك أيضـــاً

أضف تعليقـك

تعليق

  • الدريسي بالنسبة أن يعترف بيه الانقلابي المجرم السيسي أحقر رئيس حكم مصر في تاريخها يعتبره هو العالم من هو السسيسي ما قيمته في هذا العالم اصلا مجرد الرئيس الشحات الأموال يبيع أرضه مؤخرته أيضا صعاليك الخليج على رأسهم كلب أبوظبي إبليس الخليج

    رد