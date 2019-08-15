ليبيا_الآن سلامة: لن نصمت تجاه استهداف الأطباء والمسعفين . . . دان الممثل ا…

#Libya _ now safety: we will not be silent towards targeting doctors and paramedics

.

.

.

The Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-general in Libya, Ghassan Salama, Dan in the strongest terms what he called "fierce attacks" on health-care facilities and workers since the beginning of military operations in Tripoli.

In today's statement Thursday, the deliberate targeting of health-care workers, Health-care facilities and ambulances is a "war crime", and when committed as part of large-scale or systematic attacks against the civilian population, this may constitute A crime against humanity, according to the statement.

Salama was drawn to the fact that since the beginning of the Tripoli military operations last April, more than 37 attacks have been recorded against health-care facilities and their workers, indicating that "shameful attacks" have damaged at least 19 ambulances There were 19 hospitals, resulting in 11 deaths and more than 33 injured, and the actual number is expected to be much higher.

The United Nations Envoy stressed that the mission would not stand idly by targeting doctors and paramedics who risk their lives to save others, and that it would work hard to ensure that those responsible for these crimes were brought to justice, noting that international humanitarian law was strictly prohibited Any attacks against hospitals, other medical facilities, medical workers and medical transport.