ليبيا_الآن| “الشرارة الذهبية”: البريقة عاجزة عن توفير الوقود . . . بعد الجد…

#ليبيا_الآن| “الشرارة الذهبية”: البريقة عاجزة عن توفير الوقود
بعد الجدل الذي أثير أمس بخصوص الاتهامات التي وجهتها المؤسسة الوطنية للنفط لشركة البريقة بشأن فشل شركات التوزيع في أداء مهامها، ردت شركة الشرارة الذهبية أيضا على هذه الاتهامات وأكدت أنها ملتزمة بسحب مخصصاتها اليومية من الوقود وتوزيعها على المحطات التابعة لها وتمكين تلك المحطات من العمل بالشكل المطلوب وتقديم خدماتها للمواطن بالرغم من وجود بعض المختنقات والعراقيل التي تعترض سير العمل.
وأشارت “الشرارة” الى أن عجز شركة البريقة عن توفير الوقود بالكميات الكافية التي تسد احتياجات المحطات خاصة في طرابلس، مبينة أن خروج مستودع سبها عن الخدمة بسبب عدم قدرة المؤسسة الوطنية للنفط على توفير الوقود بالمستودع سبب ارتفاع أسعار الوقود في السوق السوداء وزيادة معاناة المواطن.
#Libya _ now | "the golden spark": ạlbryqẗ is unable to save fuel
After yesterday's controversy over the accusations made by national about the failure of distribution companies to perform their tasks, the golden spark also responded to these accusations and confirmed that it is committed to withdraw its daily fuel allocation and distribute It is available to their stations and to enable them to operate as required and to provide their services to the citizen, despite the fact that there are some obstacles and obstacles to the functioning of the work.
Spark indicated that ạlbryqẗ's inability to provide fuel in sufficient quantities to meet the requirements of the stations, especially in Tripoli, indicated that the exit of its warehouse due to the inability of the National Oil Corporation to provide fuel in the warehouse caused the high fuel prices. On the black market and increasing the suffering of the citizen
