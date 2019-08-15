#Libya _ now | "the golden spark": ạlbryqẗ is unable to save fuel

After yesterday's controversy over the accusations made by national about the failure of distribution companies to perform their tasks, the golden spark also responded to these accusations and confirmed that it is committed to withdraw its daily fuel allocation and distribute It is available to their stations and to enable them to operate as required and to provide their services to the citizen, despite the fact that there are some obstacles and obstacles to the functioning of the work.

Spark indicated that ạlbryqẗ's inability to provide fuel in sufficient quantities to meet the requirements of the stations, especially in Tripoli, indicated that the exit of its warehouse due to the inability of the National Oil Corporation to provide fuel in the warehouse caused the high fuel prices. On the black market and increasing the suffering of the citizen