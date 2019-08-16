ليبيا_الآن I ميركل وسلامة يبحثان الأوضاع في ليبيا . . . عقدت المستشارة الأل…

#Libya _ now i merkel and safety are looking for the situation in Libya

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Thursday, held a long meeting with the special representative of the Secretary-general in Libya Ghassan Salama.

In its twitter account, the united nations mission said that merkel and safety are looking at the challenges Libya faces in order to achieve stability.

The United Nations mission noted that the German adviser commended the activity of the united nations in this context.

Last July, Merkel confirmed that she strongly supports the launching of a political process in Libya and supports the efforts of the united nations organization in Libya to cease fire between the conflicting parties in the capital.