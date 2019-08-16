ليبيا_الآن I ميركل وسلامة يبحثان الأوضاع في ليبيا . . . عقدت المستشارة الأل…

#ليبيا_الآن I ميركل وسلامة يبحثان الأوضاع في ليبيا
.
.
.
عقدت المستشارة الألمانية انجيلا ميركل، الخميس، اجتماعا مطولا مع الممثل الخاص للأمين العام في ليبيا غسان سلامة.
وقالت البعثة الأممية في حسابها بـ”تويتر”، إن ميركل وسلامة بحثا في الاجتماع التحديات التي تواجهها ليبيا في سبيل التوصل الى الاستقرار.
وأشارت البعثة الأممية إلى أن المستشارة الألمانية أثنت على نشاط الأمم المتحدة في هذا السياق.
وكانت ميركل قد أكدت في يوليو الماضي إنها تدعم بقوة إطلاق عملية سياسية في ليبيا، وتساند جهود منظمة الأمم المتحدة في ليبيا لوقف إطلاق النار بين الأطراف المتصارعة في العاصمة.
#Libya _ now i merkel and safety are looking for the situation in Libya
.
.
.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Thursday, held a long meeting with the special representative of the Secretary-general in Libya Ghassan Salama.
In its twitter account, the united nations mission said that merkel and safety are looking at the challenges Libya faces in order to achieve stability.
The United Nations mission noted that the German adviser commended the activity of the united nations in this context.
Last July, Merkel confirmed that she strongly supports the launching of a political process in Libya and supports the efforts of the united nations organization in Libya to cease fire between the conflicting parties in the capital.
أضف تعليقـك