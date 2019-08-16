فيديو | طلبة مغتربين ونشطاء يتداولون اليوم مقطعاً لرئيس المجلس الرئاسي فائز السر

Video | Expatriate students and activists today a video of the president of the presidential council fayez aos captured these days during the Eid Al-adha holiday from the front of the " K " store in the middle of #London near the " ha " Complex. Rhodes is a famous commercial where most tourists and holiday owners spend some of their time during their visit to the fog capital to see the features of this area from historical stores, facilities and multicultural restaurants. #Libya #Observatory