فيديو | طلبة مغتربين ونشطاء يتداولون اليوم مقطعاً لرئيس المجلس الرئاسي فائز السر

فيديو | طلبة مغتربين ونشطاء يتداولون اليوم مقطعاً لرئيس المجلس الرئاسي فائز السراج أُلتقط هذه الأيام خلال إجازة عيد الأضحى من أمام متجر " كاربو " للشوكلاتة في ضاحية " نايتس بريدج " الراقية وسط #لندن قرب مجمع " هارودس " التجاري الشهير حيث يقضي غالبية السواح وأصحاب العطلات كما جرت العادة بعضاً من أوقاتهم خلال زياراتهم لعاصمة الضباب للإطلاع على معالم هذه المنطقة من متاجر ومرافق تاريخية ومطاعم متعددة الثقافات . #ليبيا #المرصد
Video | Expatriate students and activists today a video of the president of the presidential council fayez aos captured these days during the Eid Al-adha holiday from the front of the " K " store in the middle of #London near the " ha " Complex. Rhodes is a famous commercial where most tourists and holiday owners spend some of their time during their visit to the fog capital to see the features of this area from historical stores, facilities and multicultural restaurants. #Libya #Observatory
