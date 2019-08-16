فيديو | لحظة هبوط طائرة الخطوط الليبية قادمة من #بنغازي في مطار #سبها عقب إعادة إفتتاحه اليوم من قبل الحكومة المؤقتة وبتأمين من وحدات الداخلية التابعة لها عقب إغلاق لخمسة سنوات تلتها صيانة نفذتها الحكومة منذ بداية يناير الماضي .
كان على متن الرحلة 93 راكباً بينهم نائب رئيس مجلس وزراء المؤقتة عبدالرحمن الأحيرش وعدد من المسؤولين والنواب والإعلاميين كان في إستقبالهم عميد سبها حامد الخيالي وعادت إلى #بنغازي لاحقاً بعدد من الركاب لتنتظم في رحلة أسبوعية بين المدينتين كل يوم جمعة . #ليبيا #المرصد
تصوير : منظمة فزّان ليبيا
Video | the moment of the landing of the Libyan airlines plane coming from #Benghazi at #sb airport following its re-opening today by the interim government and with the security of its internal units following the closure of five years followed by maintenance carried out by the government since The beginning of last January
There were 93 passengers on board, including Deputy Prime Minister Rahman Al-Cele and a number of officials, deputies and media who were in the reception of the Dean of sb hamed imaginary and returned to #Benghazi later with a number of passengers to be organized in A weekly trip between the two cities every Friday. #Libya #Observatory
Photography: Fezzan Libya organization
