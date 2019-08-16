عاجل

واشنطن تايمز : هكذا ينظر ترامب إلى الرئاسي ومعيتيق يعرب عن أسفه ويتبرأ من علاق

تم النشر منذُ دقيقة واحدة
واشنطن تايمز : هكذا ينظر ترامب إلى الرئاسي ومعيتيق يعرب عن أسفه ويتبرأ من علاقتهم بالإخوان. #المرصد

إقرأ أيضاً :

معيتيق : المحيطون بـ ” حفتر هم ذاتهم أتباع القذافي ” ويرفضون التغيير والديمقراطية في #ليبيا .

Washington times: this is how trump looks at the president and mʿytyq expresses his regret and disown their relationship with the brothers. #Observatory

Also read:

Mʿytyq: surrounding with “Haftar are the same followers of gaddafi” and refuse to change and democracy in #Libya.

Translated from Arabic

