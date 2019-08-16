اخبار ليبيا » عاجل » واشنطن تايمز : هكذا ينظر ترامب إلى الرئاسي ومعيتيق يعرب عن أسفه ويتبرأ من علاق
واشنطن تايمز : هكذا ينظر ترامب إلى الرئاسي ومعيتيق يعرب عن أسفه ويتبرأ من علاقتهم بالإخوان. #المرصد
إقرأ أيضاً :
معيتيق : المحيطون بـ ” حفتر هم ذاتهم أتباع القذافي ” ويرفضون التغيير والديمقراطية في #ليبيا .
Washington times: this is how trump looks at the president and mʿytyq expresses his regret and disown their relationship with the brothers. #Observatory
Also read:
Mʿytyq: surrounding with “Haftar are the same followers of gaddafi” and refuse to change and democracy in #Libya.
Translated from Arabic
أضف تعليقـك