ليبيا_الآن| التشيك تُغلق سفارتها في طرابلس . . . أغلقت وزارة الخارجية التشي…

#ليبيا_الآن| التشيك تُغلق سفارتها في طرابلس
أغلقت وزارة الخارجية التشيكية سفارتها في طرابلس بسبب تردي الوضع الأمني، مشيرة في بيانها إلى أن هذا الإجراء يأتي بسبب الوضع الأمني في البلاد، حيث نقلت السفارة عملها فعليًا إلى تونس منذ أبريل 2015، مع إبقائها على عمل جزئي في العاصمة طرابلس.
وأكدت الخارجية في بيانها أنه لا يوجد أي احتمال فوري لتحسن الأوضاع في طرابلس وعليه سيتم إغلاق السفارة، مؤكدة تولى السفارة التشيكية في تونس جدول الأعمال المقرر الذي سيتم تعزيزه للوفاء بهذه الالتزامات.
يذكر أن رئيس المجلس الرئاسي فايز السراج دعا خلال مباحثات أجراها إبّان زيارته إلى براغ مطلع العام الجاري، الشركات التشيكية للعمل في ليبيا، وفتح قنوات للتعاون مع القطاع الخاص في عمليات الإعمار وإعادة البناء ودعم برنامج الإصلاح الاقتصادي.
#Libya _ now | Czech closes its embassy in Tripoli
The Czech Ministry of foreign affairs closed its embassy in Tripoli due to the deterioration of the security situation, noting in its statement that this action is due to the security situation in the country, where the embassy has effectively moved its work to Tunisia since April 2015, while keeping it working My part in the capital Tripoli
In her statement, the foreign state stressed that there was no immediate possibility of improving the situation in Tripoli and the embassy would therefore be closed, stressing that the Czech Embassy in Tunisia had taken up the planned agenda to be strengthened to meet these obligations.
During discussions during his visit to Prague early this year, President Fayez Al-AOS invited Czech companies to work in Libya and opened channels for cooperation with the private sector in reconstruction, reconstruction and support for the economic reform programme.
