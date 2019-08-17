ليبيا_الآن| التشيك تُغلق سفارتها في طرابلس . . . أغلقت وزارة الخارجية التشي…

#Libya _ now | Czech closes its embassy in Tripoli

The Czech Ministry of foreign affairs closed its embassy in Tripoli due to the deterioration of the security situation, noting in its statement that this action is due to the security situation in the country, where the embassy has effectively moved its work to Tunisia since April 2015, while keeping it working My part in the capital Tripoli

In her statement, the foreign state stressed that there was no immediate possibility of improving the situation in Tripoli and the embassy would therefore be closed, stressing that the Czech Embassy in Tunisia had taken up the planned agenda to be strengthened to meet these obligations.

During discussions during his visit to Prague early this year, President Fayez Al-AOS invited Czech companies to work in Libya and opened channels for cooperation with the private sector in reconstruction, reconstruction and support for the economic reform programme.