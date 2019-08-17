ليبيا_الآن| تونس تؤكد دعم المبادرة الثلاثية في ليبيا . . . أكد الرئيس التون…

#Libya _ now | Tunisia confirms the support of the triple initiative in Libya

Interim Tunisian President Mohamed Nasser Stressed the importance of continuing efforts under the tripartite initiative to advance the political process in Libya.

Al Nasser's statements during his meeting with foreign minister khamis al-Jhi, at Carthage Palace in Tunis, discussed the developments in the situation in Libya and the mechanisms to stop the fighting and return to the table of dialogue and negotiation between the various parties to restore Libya's security. And its stability.

A statement from the tunisian presidency explained that the meeting addressed the most prominent diplomatic dates in which the head of state had entrusted the minister for foreign affairs to preside over the tunisian delegation at the seventh session of the Tokyo International Conference on Africa's development.