ليبسا_الآن| البحرية الليبية تنقذ 278 مهاجرا في 4 عمليات . . أعلنت البحرية ال…

The Libyan Navy, Saturday, announced the rescue of 278 illegal migrants in 4 operations during the days of Eid Al-Adha.

The Office of marine information and culture explained that last Tuesday the three sectors of the coast guard (Middle, Tripoli and western) managed to rescue 4 Rubber Boats on board 278 illegal migrants, North-West and North-West. Eastern Tripoli and at different distances.