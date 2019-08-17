‎استهداف الكلية الجوية مصراتة‎

فيديو | تسجيل لجانب من لحظات تنفيذ 11 ضربة جوية إستهدفت هذه الليلة مواقع داخل الكلية الجوية #مصراتة يتضمن أيضاً لحظة إطلاق صاروخ من منصة أرضية بعد الغارة الثامنة في محاولة لإسقاط الطائرة المغيرة قبل أن تتعامل الطائرة ذاتها مع منصة الإطلاق مرتين كانت الأولى لحظة الإطلاق من الأسفل تماماً والثانية كانت بعدها بوقت وجيز . #ليبيا #المرصد
Video | recording of a side of the moments of 11 air strikes targeted tonight locations inside the air college #misurata also includes the moment of launching a rocket from a ground platform after the eighth raid in an attempt to take down the plane before the plane itself deals with the launch platform twice It was the first moment of launch from the bottom and the second was shortly after. #Libya #Observatory
