الجطلاوي: البعثة الأممية فقدت مناصريها في #ليبيا نتيجة الانحياز لطرف معين. #ال

Ạljṭl: The United Nations mission lost its supporters in #Libya as a result of aligned with a particular party. #Observatory
Translated from Arabic
Ạljṭl: The United Nations mission lost its supporters in #Libya as a result of aligned with a particular party. #Observatory
Translated from Arabic
الجهلاوى غبى جدا لان سلامة هو من سلم السلطة للسراج قبل ان يحصل على ثقة البرلمان وهو شريك للسراق وعصابته مهما حاول ان يخفف من جريمته فالشرفاء من الليبيين غير راضين عنه حتى يعيد السلطة الى الحكومة المؤقتة ويحول السراج وعصابته للمحكمة الجنائية الدولية
أضف تعليقـك