الجطلاوي: البعثة الأممية فقدت مناصريها في #ليبيا نتيجة الانحياز لطرف معين. #ال

تم النشر منذُ 45 دقيقة
الجطلاوي: البعثة الأممية فقدت مناصريها في #ليبيا نتيجة الانحياز لطرف معين. #المرصد

Ạljṭl: The United Nations mission lost its supporters in #Libya as a result of aligned with a particular party. #Observatory

Translated from Arabic

  • الجهلاوى غبى جدا لان سلامة هو من سلم السلطة للسراج قبل ان يحصل على ثقة البرلمان وهو شريك للسراق وعصابته مهما حاول ان يخفف من جريمته فالشرفاء من الليبيين غير راضين عنه حتى يعيد السلطة الى الحكومة المؤقتة ويحول السراج وعصابته للمحكمة الجنائية الدولية

