ليبيا_الآن| قيادة الجيش توجه منشوراً إلى “مصراتة” . . . أعلنت القيادة العام…

#ليبيا_الآن| قيادة الجيش توجه منشوراً إلى “مصراتة”
.
.
.
أعلنت القيادة العامة للجيش الوطني الليبي في وقت متأخر من ليل السبت عن عدم الرغبة في استهداف مدينة مصراتة ومرافقها، إلا أن مساهمتها في المجهود الحربي ضد عمليات تحرير طرابلس من سيطرة التشكيلات المسلحة، اضطر الجيش إلى اعتبارها هدفاً مشروعاً للسلاح الجوي الليبي .
وصدر المنشور عن القيادة العامة، مباشرةً بعد تنفيذ أكثر من 11 ضربة جوية الليلة الماضية شنها سلاح الجو على الكلية الجوية بمصراتة ومحيطها .
#Libya _ now | Army command direct a post to "Misurata"
.
.
.
The General command of the Libyan National Army announced late Saturday night that it was not willing to target the city of misrata and its facilities, but its contribution to the war effort against the liberation of Tripoli from the control of the armed formations, the army was forced to consider it a legitimate target of the Libyan air force .
The publication was issued by the general command, immediately after more than 11 air strikes were carried out last night by the air force on the air college in struggles and its surroundings.
