ليبيا_الآن| قيادة الجيش توجه منشوراً إلى “مصراتة” . . . أعلنت القيادة العام…

#Libya _ now | Army command direct a post to "Misurata"

The General command of the Libyan National Army announced late Saturday night that it was not willing to target the city of misrata and its facilities, but its contribution to the war effort against the liberation of Tripoli from the control of the armed formations, the army was forced to consider it a legitimate target of the Libyan air force .

The publication was issued by the general command, immediately after more than 11 air strikes were carried out last night by the air force on the air college in struggles and its surroundings.