#ليبيا_الآن| خلال أول يوم للحملة المرورية.. ضبط "65" سيارة دون إجراءات رسمية في بنغازي
.
.
.
باشر مدير أمن بنغازي عميد عادل عبد العزيز صباح اليوم السبت رفقة رئيس قسم المرور والتراخيص بنغازي عقيد وليد البرعصي في الحملة التي أعلن عنها لضبط المركبات الآلية التي تتجول دون لوحات معدنية وبزجاج معتم غير مكتملة الإجراءات، بمساندة بعض الأجهزة الأمنية.
وقال رئيس قسم المرور والتراخيص بنغازي عقيد وليد البرعصي إن "قسم المرور جاهز لإتمام الإجراءات للمواطنين وبدون أي تأخير أو عرقلة" .
وأكد البرعصي أن تجاوب المواطنين مع أجهزة الأمن كان إيجابيا، حيث أعربوا عن فرحتهم وسعادتهم بوجود رجال الأمن في شوارع المدينة الأمر الذي يبعث على الطمأنينة.
ووجه رئيس قسم المرور والتراخيص بنغازي رسالة لكل من راهن على عدم عودة الأمن إلى بنغازي قائلا إن هذه الحملة صفعة أخرى تؤكد التجانس والانسجام والقدرة العالية على التنسيق داخل أروقة الأجهزة الأمنية بالمدينة .
وذكر أن إزالة الزجاج المعتم كانت ضمن أهداف حملات جهاز المرور الأمر الذي يساعد على ضبط الأمن داخل المدينة خصوصا بعد الاختراقات الأمنية الأخيرة.
ومن جهته، أكد رئيس الخطة المرورية بمدينة بنغازي المقدم عبد السلام السعيطي – أحد المكلفين بالحملة – أن الحملة تهدف لضبط السيارات التي تتجول من دون لوحات معدنية، إضافة إلى الزجاج المعتم، منوهًا إلى الاستمرار بهذه الحملة حتى يتم القضاء على هذه الظاهرة.
بدوره، رئيس حملات ضبط السرعة بمرور بنغازي الرائد إبراهيم الفضلي أكد ضبط حوالي "65" مركبة آلية مخالفة اليوم السبت وتم نقلها إلى مقر الحجز بطريق النهر لعدم وجود لوحات معدنية، مؤكدًا عدم خروج أية مركبة من الحجز إلا بعد استكمال الإجراءات الرسمية.
ولفت الفضلي إلى أن القسم يعمل منذ أكثر من عام في حملات متقطعة لضبط الشارع العام.
رئيس وحدة التسجيل بقسم المرور محمود العريبي أشار إلى أنه ومنذ بداية هذا العام تم تسجيل "18288" سيارة، الأمر الذي يدل على وعي المواطن في المدينة وعلى إيجابية التعاون مع الجهات الأمنية.
#Libya _ now | during the first day of the traffic campaign.. Tuning "65" car without official procedures in Benghazi
.
.
.
Benghazi Security Director Dean Adel Abdul Aziz started this Saturday morning with the head of the department of traffic and licensing Benghazi Colonel Walid Bangabandhu in the campaign announced to control automatic vehicles that roam without metal plates and with opaque glass that is incomplete, with the support of some security services .
The head of the traffic and licensing department of Benghazi Colonel Walid Bangabandhu said that " the traffic department is ready to complete the procedures for the citizens and without any delay or obstruction
Batons stressed that the response of citizens to the security services was positive, expressing their joy and happiness with the presence of security officers on the streets of the city, which is reassuring.
The head of the traffic and licensing section Benghazi sent a message to everyone who had bet that security would not return to Benghazi, saying that the campaign was yet another slap that confirms the coherence, harmony and high capacity to coordinate within the city's security services.
It was reported that the removal of the glass was one of the objectives of the traffic device campaigns, which helped to control security within the city, especially after recent security breakthroughs.
For his part, the head of the traffic plan of the city of Benghazi, Colonel Abdul Salam Al-moth – one of the campaign holders – confirmed that the campaign is aimed at controlling cars that roam without metal plates, as well as the glass dusky, and it is to continue this campaign until it is done Eliminate this phenomenon.
In Turn, the head of the speed control campaigns with the passage of Benghazi Major Ibrahim best confirmed the seizure of about "65" vehicle vehicles today Saturday and was transported to the booking headquarters by river road because there are no metal plates, confirming that no vehicle will leave the reservation except After the completion of official procedures
It was pointed out that the department has been working for more than a year in intermittent public street control campaigns.
The head of the registration unit of the traffic department mahmoud laaribi pointed out that since the beginning of this year a "18288" car has been registered, indicating the awareness of the citizen in the city and the positive cooperation with the security authorities.
