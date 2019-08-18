اللواء أحمد المسماري : أنقذنا #مصراتة وسكانها خاصة والليبيين عامة الليلة الماض

General Ahmed Cuneiform: we saved #misrata and its people especially and Libyan in general last night from a turkish colonial project brought by the brothers brothers to our country. #Libya #Observatory (Press Conference)
Translated from Arabic
General Ahmed Cuneiform: we saved #misrata and its people especially and Libyan in general last night from a turkish colonial project brought by the brothers brothers to our country. #Libya #Observatory (Press Conference)
Translated from Arabic
أضف تعليقـك