اللواء أحمد المسماري : أنقذنا #مصراتة وسكانها خاصة والليبيين عامة الليلة الماض

تم النشر منذُ دقيقة واحدة
اللواء أحمد المسماري : أنقذنا #مصراتة وسكانها خاصة والليبيين عامة الليلة الماضية من مشروع إستعماري تركي جلبه عملاء الإخوان لبلادنا . #ليبيا #المرصد ( مؤتمر صحفي )

General Ahmed Cuneiform: we saved #misrata and its people especially and Libyan in general last night from a turkish colonial project brought by the brothers brothers to our country. #Libya #Observatory (Press Conference)

