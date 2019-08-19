ليبيا_الآن| في يوم العمل الإنساني.. ليبيا تتلمس جراحها . . . يعد اليوم العا…

#Libya _ now | on humanitarian work day.. Libya find its surgeon

International Humanitarian day on August 19th every year is an important occasion to express solidarity with people affected by humanitarian crises and to pay tribute to the humanitarian workers who help them.

The memory of this year comes in the midst of difficult humanitarian conditions for the inhabitants of Tripoli, Tripoli, Al-Aziziyah, Egypt and other areas that have been greatly affected by the wars and conflicts that have been taking place for months.

On this occasion, the National Human Rights Commission issued a statement in which charitable and humanitarian institutions were providing humanitarian and medical assistance to displaced persons, displaced persons and displaced persons from conflict areas throughout the country.