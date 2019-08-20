عاجل

رئيس الحكومة الإيطالية ” جوزيبي كونتي ” في جلسة الاستقالة ينعت وزير داخليته “

رئيس الحكومة الإيطالية ” جوزيبي كونتي ” في جلسة الاستقالة ينعت وزير داخليته ” ماتيو سالفيني ” بالحماقة ويتهمه بالسعي للمصلحة الشخصية وبعدم العمل بطريقة مؤسسية مع معاناته من نقص في الوعي الدستوري والعمل ضد الإتحاد الأوروبي . #ليبيا #المرصد

The head of the Italian government, Giuseppe Conte, at the resignation session calls his cell minister matteo sa a fool and accused him of seeking personal interest and not working in an institutional manner with a lack of constitutional awareness and action against the European Union. #Libya #Observatory

