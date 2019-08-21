أطفال #إدلب لا يعرفون #البحر وهناك شباب وشابات نسوه.. يهربون اليوم بعيداً عن أجو…

أطفال #إدلب لا يعرفون #البحر وهناك شباب وشابات نسوه.. يهربون اليوم بعيداً عن أجواء #الحرب إلى بعض الينابيع الموجودة في مدن إدلب.

إستمعوا الى حلقة جديدة من #بودكاست #من_شوارع_إدلب على #راديو_الآن

(اللينك في التعليقات)

