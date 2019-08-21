ليبيا_الآن| بني وليد .. الصيدلية المركزية:” 20 ألف وصفة مجانية في 10 أشهر” . …

#Libya _ now | Bani Walid.. Central Pharmacy :"20 k free recipe in 10 months"

The Central Pharmacy in the city of bani walid, department of health services, continues to provide services to residents of the municipality throughout the week for more than 10 hours a day and for more than 10 months.

The number of recipes spent in this brief period has reached 20 thousand since its opening – according to the pharmacy system.. the pharmacy provides services to the people of bani walid as the people of the nearby cities are used to provide medicine and the services of the nearby cities In the surrounding areas.

Jamal Ạlsạʿdy, director of the central pharmacy, said that there are a large number of items not available, including sugar, pressure and some chronic disease medication.