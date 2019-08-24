اللواء محمد منفور آمر غرفة عمليات سلاح الجو بالقيادة العامة لـ #المرصد : لم نن

General Mohamed benefit ordered the air force operating room with the general command of the #observatory: today we did not carry out any air raid on any vehicle in the ạlswạny area and the preliminary preview of the photos from the site of the accident indicate that it was likely to be blown or injured. My land of another kind on its left side is only the back of the back of it and it is a damage that cannot be caused by aviation bombs and rockets at all. #Libya