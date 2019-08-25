ليبيا_الآن| بمُشاركة ليبيا.. تأسيس التنسيقية الإفريقية للمرأة والشباب . . ….

#Libya _ now | with the participation of Libya.. the establishment of the African coordination of women and youth

African women and youth in the face of the challenges ".. a regional seminar held in the capital, Tunisia, announced the establishment of the African coordination of women and youth to frame the situation of women, children and youth and to protect their rights with the many crises surrounding them.

The Regional Symposium on African women and youth was organized by the National Union of tunisian women in cooperation with the Libyan National Youth Organization, the National Forum of Tunisian Women, the coast and Sahara Youth Union and the Tunisian National Youth Council on the occasion of the national women's day.

The African coordination brings together all the organizations relevant to youth and women in Africa and will also work to create a real building block for the follow-up of the African continent in accordance with the African Union-EU international agreements and also to meet the various challenges facing young people. African women and women and find appropriate solutions for them.