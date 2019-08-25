#ليبيا_الآن| بمُشاركة ليبيا.. تأسيس التنسيقية الإفريقية للمرأة والشباب
المرأة والشباب الإفريقي في مواجهة التحديات”.. ندوة إقليمية عقدت في العاصمة تونس أعلن من خلالها عن تأسيس التنسيقية الإفريقية للمرأة والشباب الرامية إلى تأطير وضع المرأة والطفل والشباب وحماية حقوقهم مع كثرة الأزمات المحيطة بهم.
الندوة الاقليمية حول المرأة والشباب الافريقي نظمها الاتحاد الوطني للمرأة التونسية بالتعاون مع منظمة الوطن للشباب الليبي والمنتدى الوطني للمرأة التونسية واتحاد شباب الساحل والصحراء ومجلس الشباب الوطني التونسي بمناسبة العيد الوطني للمرأة.
وتجمع التنسيقية الأفريقية كل المنظمات ذات العلاقة بالشباب والمرأة في إفريقيا وستعمل أيضا على وضع لبنة حقيقية لمتابعة العمل المشترك في إطار القارة الافريقية وفقا للاتفاقيات الدولية المبرمة بين الاتحاد الأفريقي والاتحاد الأوروبي وأيضا على مواجهة مختلف التحديات التي يواجهها الشباب الأفريقي والمرأة وإيجاد الحلول الملائمة لها.
#Libya _ now | with the participation of Libya.. the establishment of the African coordination of women and youth
African women and youth in the face of the challenges ".. a regional seminar held in the capital, Tunisia, announced the establishment of the African coordination of women and youth to frame the situation of women, children and youth and to protect their rights with the many crises surrounding them.
The Regional Symposium on African women and youth was organized by the National Union of tunisian women in cooperation with the Libyan National Youth Organization, the National Forum of Tunisian Women, the coast and Sahara Youth Union and the Tunisian National Youth Council on the occasion of the national women's day.
The African coordination brings together all the organizations relevant to youth and women in Africa and will also work to create a real building block for the follow-up of the African continent in accordance with the African Union-EU international agreements and also to meet the various challenges facing young people. African women and women and find appropriate solutions for them.
