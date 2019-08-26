ليبيا_الآن| قنونو: لدينا استراتيجية وخطط جديدة ونتائج دراستها وتطويرها ما زال ق…

#Libya _ now | A: we have a new strategy and plans and the results of their study and development are still in place

.

.

.

The spokesman of the forces of reconciliation Mohamed a said that their knowledge with the national army will depend on a new strategy and plans, and that their study and the results of their development are still ongoing.

In his statement to "& Arabia", he explained that the details adopted by the forces of the government of reconciliation, will be made clear in the coming days.

In the same connection, one interested in the Libyan file said that the movements of the armed groups allied with the government of reconciliation, depend mainly on Turkish intervention and support, and that their decline in the previous period, due to the strikes carried out by the air force in the National Army, The Turkish Army's operations, which led to a significant decline in the camp of reconciliation.

They added that turkey, trying to set up its military base in Libya, for great goals, including the dream of controlling North Africa, but its support for the forces of reconciliation, has been limited due to the absence of some key tools in the camp of reconciliation, the most important of which is central The leadership that the government of reconciliation does not.

According to some data, the reconciliation camp, suffering from internal cracks and conflicts, has reached the criticism of the head of government fayez al-AOS, in his administration of the armed groups temporarily allied to him, according to some of the watch in Libya.