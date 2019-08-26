آمر مجموعة عمليات المنطقة الغربية بالقيادة العامة لواء المبروك الغزوي ينفي لـ #المرصد صحة الأنباء المتداولة عن وجود ” طيران معادي ” يغير على مواقعهم في #غريان وجنوبها مؤكداً سيطرتهم التامة على كافة أجواء المنطقة الغربية . #ليبيا
The Western region operations group ordered the general command of the almabrok al-the brigade to deny the news of the existence of “enemy aircraft” changing their positions in and south of #gharyan, stressing their full control over the western region. #Libya
أضف تعليقـك