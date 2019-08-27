#ليبيا_الآن| مجموعة الدول الصناعية السبع الكبرى تدعو لمؤتمر دولي حول ليبيا
دعت مجموعة الدول الصناعية السبع الكبرى، دعت في ختام مؤتمرها السنوي الذي عُقد في مدينة بياريتز الفرنسية، إلى مؤتمر دولي حول ليبيا.
وأشارت الدول في دعوتها، بضرورة مشاركة الأطراف الإقليمية ودول جوار ، في المؤتمر الدولي حول ليبيا.
وجددت الدول الصناعية السبع الكبرى، دعمها لجهود الأمم المتحدة وبعثتها في ليبيا، التي يترأسها المبعوث الأممي غسان سلامة، لأجل الوصول إلى حلول تُنهي الصراع الدائر منذ سنوات.
وكانت السفارة الفرنسية في ليبيا، قد أوضحت عبر صفحتها على موقع تويتر، أن البيان الختامي للمؤتمر، أكد دعم الدول السبع للهدنة التي أعلنتها البعثة الأممية، الفترة الماضية في ليبيا.
#Libya _ now | the group of seven major industrial countries calls for an international conference on Libya
At the conclusion of its annual conference held in the French City of me, the group of seven major industrial states called for an international conference on Libya.
In their invitation, states referred to the need for regional and neighbouring states to participate in the international conference on Libya.
The seven major industrial powers renewed their support for the efforts of the United Nations and its mission in Libya, LED by the United Nations Envoy Ghassan Salama, to reach solutions to end the conflict that has been ongoing for years.
The French Embassy in Libya made it clear on its twitter page that the final statement of the conference confirmed the support of the seven states for the gift announced by the United Nations Mission, last period in Libya.
