ليبيا_الآن| مجموعة الدول الصناعية السبع الكبرى تدعو لمؤتمر دولي حول ليبيا . ….

#Libya _ now | the group of seven major industrial countries calls for an international conference on Libya

.

.

.

At the conclusion of its annual conference held in the French City of me, the group of seven major industrial states called for an international conference on Libya.

In their invitation, states referred to the need for regional and neighbouring states to participate in the international conference on Libya.

The seven major industrial powers renewed their support for the efforts of the United Nations and its mission in Libya, LED by the United Nations Envoy Ghassan Salama, to reach solutions to end the conflict that has been ongoing for years.

The French Embassy in Libya made it clear on its twitter page that the final statement of the conference confirmed the support of the seven states for the gift announced by the United Nations Mission, last period in Libya.